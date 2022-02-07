With these UGG Slippers, channel Addison Rae’s warm street style.

With these UGG Slippers, you can channel Addison Rae’s cozy street style.

Addison Rae knows what’s important to her.

Although she dresses up for the red carpet on a regular basis, the He’s All That actress also looks amazing in her off-duty ensembles.

Outside of the house, the queen of TikTok knows that you don’t have to go big or go home — it’s entirely possible to keep it casual.

For example, while out in Los Angeles, the “Obsessed” singer wore UGG slippers.

Let’s just say her fuzzy footwear has us completely smitten.

We usually associate slippers with wearing them at home.

Most soft slides don’t have durable enough soles to wear outside, but the UGG Coquette slippers are.

Take a page from Rae’s book and try these Zappos UGGs!

Zappos is currently offering the UGG Coquette for (dollar)120!

The UGG Coquette is one of the original UGG styles, which means it’s a closet staple — I’ve had mine for over a decade and they’re still in great shape! Made with UGG’s signature Twinface sheepskin, these super soft slippers also have a moisture-wicking sockliner that circulates air.

The fleece footbed molds to your feet for a secure fit, while the Treadlite outsole ensures traction.

There are nine different colors available for these slippers.

If you want to channel Rae’s street style, go for a pop of color instead of black.

These shoes run large, according to Zappos, so read all of the reviews before deciding on your proper size.

At Zappos, you can get the UGG Coquette for just (dollar)120!

These slippers are a warm treat for your feet, according to reviewers.

“I’m in love with these slippers!” exclaimed one shopper.

“They are so warm and comfortable — it’s like walking on a cloud!” exclaimed one customer.

The sole should be neither too thick nor too thin.

“Extremely comfortable, great construction, beautiful color.”

We’d normally wear these slippers while lounging at home, but Rae has inspired us to try something new.

