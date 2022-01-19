With these white Vans Sneakers, you can channel Megan Fox’s comfy-chic street style.

Megan Fox has had a busy week, as she recently announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, her “twin flame,” and we can’t get enough of it (yes, that was a reference to the rapper’s song “my ex’s best friend”).

The celebrity couple stepped out in matching baseball caps and long coats for their first public appearance after the proposal at the Dolce and Gabbana menswear show in Milan.

While we were drawn to their entire outfits, we were especially taken with Fox’s shoes.

Rather than wearing sky-high stilettos or MGK-approved combat boots, the Jennifer’s Body actress opted for all-white Vans sneakers (stars — they’re just like Us).

These kicks are both stylish and affordable.

And if Fox’s street style is any indication, these Old Skool sneakers will become a staple in your closet.

Zappos has the Vans Old Skool for (dollar)46!

Vans Old Skool sneakers, like Chuck Taylor Converse, are an old-school classic.

These iconic low-top shoes with the Vans signature sidestripe detail were first introduced in 1977 in Southern California.

These lace-up sneakers are available in 59 different colors and are made of canvas and suede or leather, depending on the style.

These shoes are both durable and flexible, with rubber waffle outsoles that provide excellent grip.

In addition, the padded collar and footbed provide additional comfort, support, and shock absorption.

Vans has loyal customers for over 50 years! “These were the best shoes I’ve ever had,” one shopper exclaimed.

“They are like wearing a pair of your favorite slippers, so comfortable right out of the box,” one customer said.

“I love how classic it looks and how comfortable it is.

“A pair of Old Skool Vans can’t go wrong!”

Channel Fox’s off-duty look includes matching white sneakers, white accessories, and a brown coat.

