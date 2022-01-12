With this De-Puffing Illuminator, give your under-eyes the ‘Pick-Me-Up’ they’ve been craving.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

We may not feel our best if we don’t get a good night’s sleep before a big meeting at work or a big event.

Whatever the case may be, we make every effort to look our best.

In fact, we like to include some of our secret-weapon items to make it appear as if we got a lot of rest.

To remove any puffiness or discoloration, we pay special attention to the under-eye area.

We also want to brighten up our eyes, and luckily, we can do all of that with just one product: Kopari’s Starry De-Puff Eye Balm! It brightens up your eyes and brightens up your entire complexion, and it’s perfect for days when you need a pick-me-up.

At Kopari, you can get the Starry De-Puff Eye Balm for (dollar)28!

This cream comes in a small compact that you can use with your finger and keep in your purse for touch-ups.

It can be used as a primer under makeup or as a layer over makeup, and it can be refreshed as needed.

Caffeine energizes the skin, while hyaluronic acid hydrates this delicate area.

It’s made to brighten and reduce puffiness in an instant, leaving you looking revitalized and ready to go.

This is one of Kopari’s best-selling products, and skincare fans can’t get enough of it! It’s said to work instantly, and you might notice a noticeable difference the morning after your first application.

It can be used on a daily basis or whenever you feel your under-eye area requires extra care.

It’s entirely up to you!

Kopari’s formulas are vegan and cruelty-free, making them suitable for sensitive skin.

This eye balm contains no harsh chemicals, only all-natural, good-for-you ingredients that actually work!

This balm might be just what you need to calm down the drama and perk up your eyes.

