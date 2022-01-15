With this limited-time offer, HBO Max is offering 20% off monthly plans for a full year.

For new and returning HBO Max users, there is a streaming sale.

From now until January.

HBO Max is currently offering a 20% discount on a one-year subscription.

If you’ve been waiting for a chance to watch HBO Max’s Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the Sex and the City reboot, now is your chance.

You can save (dollar)2 per month on HBO Max with ads by signing up for an annual plan before the deal expires.

If you can’t stand commercials, the HBO Max plan with no ads might be a better choice.

You’ll also save (dollar)3 by choosing the ad-free option.

You can get two or three months of HBO Max for free depending on which plan you choose.

HBO Max’s plan with advertisements normally costs (dollar)10 per month, but with this deal, it only costs (dollar)8.

The ad-free plan would normally cost (dollar)15 per month, but thanks to this deal, it only costs (dollar)12.

HBO Max is constantly adding new content to its platform, ensuring that you will not be bored when you use it.

HBO’s original series Peacemaker premiered earlier this month on HBO Max.

The streaming service will be getting even more original content in the near future.

Next year, HBO Max will premiere a new Degrassi series.

On HBO Max, you can catch up on all the latest episodes of Succession, The White Lotus, Insecure, and so much more.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

HBO Max is Offering 20percent Off Monthly Plans for a Whole Year with This Limited-Time Deal