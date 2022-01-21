With This Streamlined, Packable Puffer, You Can Forego Coat Check.

The worst part about going somewhere in the winter, aside from having to go outside in the freezing cold, is having to take off all of your layers when you arrive.

This weather makes it difficult to maintain a comfortable temperature.

It’s one thing to leave your coat in a friend’s bedroom or closet, but it’s quite another to do so at a concert, museum, or other public event where you won’t have access to a secure, designated storage area.

So, what are your options? You can walk around sweating and still wearing everything, you can carry everything and think about how hot and tired your arms are the entire time, or you can look for a coat check.

However, waiting in that long line — for both drop-off and pick-up — is a nightmare.

Isn’t there an alternative to not wearing a coat at all?

At Amazon, you can get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat for only (dollar)58! Prices are correct as of January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This coat is the alternative.

It’s a packable puffer coat, meaning it can be stuffed into a small pouch that fits in the palm of your hand.

It does, however, have a string for easier carrying, or you can attach it to a carabiner or stuff it into a backpack or purse.

Goodbye, long lines at the coat check! Goodbye, sweaty puddles!

Because it doesn’t have a huge marshmallow silhouette like some others, this coat can be packed down into such a small pouch.

It’s more streamlined and actually follows your shape, reaching all the way down to your mid-thigh for added warmth!

This coat features a hood, a zipper closure, and side zip pockets.

It’s also machine-washable, which is great if you’re allergic to down.

It is on its way.

