With this super-soft cardigan, getting ready is a breeze.

We never seem to be able to get used to the cold.

We just aren’t built for freezing temperatures! You know how certain products and foods need to be stored at room temperature to stay at their best and most effective? That’s how we feel.

Simply cancel all of our plans once we start to shiver.

Okay, so canceling all of our plans as soon as the temperature drops below, say, 65 degrees isn’t going to happen.

Regrettably, real life and responsibilities often get in the way of our happiness.

That’s why having warm, cozy pieces in your closet is so important!

Nordstrom is currently offering the Bobeau Stripe Open Front Cardigan for (dollar)68 with free shipping!

Because of its thick knit and fuzzy, curly yarn, this cardigan has a soft, cloud-like texture.

It also has a relaxed, roomy fit that adds to the impressive comfort factor, as well as a little bit of stretch! It’s a mid-weight feel, so it’s not too heavy but definitely warm enough to keep you smiling and hopefully shiver-free on even the coldest days.

When going outside, just remember to layer it under a coat!

There are no buttons on this cardigan, and it has a longline silhouette.

Most people should be able to wear it above the knee.

It also has a small triangular split on each side, so it won’t restrict your movement or get in the way even though it’s long.

Of course, the horizontal stripes that run the length of this sweater must be mentioned.

The finishing touch!

If you’re looking for a more contrasting shade, this cardigan sweater comes in two colors: light pink with white stripes and indigo blue with white stripes, both available at Nordstrom.

Having a choice is beneficial not only to you, but also to anyone who might want to purchase this cardigan as a gift, such as for a birthday or Valentine’s Day.

We adore it as a gift idea!

Of course, styling this sweater is important as well.

Getting Dressed Is a Dream With This Mega-Soft Cardigan