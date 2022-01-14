With Travis Scott and Kris Jenner, take a look inside Kylie Jenner’s Giraffe-Themed Baby Shower.

As the pregnant reality star prepares to welcome her second child with Travis Scott, check out all of the adorable photos from her sweet baby shower.

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are known as “mommy goose” and “baby goose,” but it appears that their herd is expanding.

As she prepares to welcome her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott, the pregnant Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared all of the adorable photos from her elegant baby shower.

Kylie was pictured in a white long-sleeved gown, cradling her baby bump in front of three regal giraffe statues in an Instagram post from February 14.

The place settings were also in keeping with the animal theme, with one wooden giraffe indicating Travis’s seat at the table.

Kylie’s guests included her mother Kris Jenner and grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, who posed for a photo with the makeup mogul.

With white rose petals in the pool, greenery surrounding the table, and glass orbs suspended overhead, more photos captured the event’s atmosphere.

Guests at the shower were also treated to some crafting by the expectant mother.

Embroidery hoops with symbols like a yin and yang, a heart, a laurel branch, the phrase “Angel Baby,” and one special piece from auntie Kendall Jenner were shown in one photo.

One unfinished embroidery project from the model to her future niece or nephew read, “I love U -Kenny.”

Kylie used a white heart emoji, an angel emoji, and a giraffe emoji to caption the carousel.

Travis and Kylie have been “inseparable” as they await the arrival of baby No. 2, who recently became the first woman to reach 300 million Instagram followers.

According to a close source, she is number two.

In December, a source told E! News, “She’s been hanging out with her family and a few close friends and is just nesting until the baby comes.”

“She enjoys staying at home and has been preparing the nursery.”

Travis has been “by her side” and “very supportive” during her pregnancy in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy, according to the insider.

“They’ve been inseparable and reliant on each other.”

They’re both looking forward to the arrival of the baby.”

All of the photos from her baby shower can be found in the gallery below.

Kylie Jenner threw a baby shower for her second child with Travis Scott….

