With TV Mom Renée Taylor, Fran Drescher toasts ‘The Nanny’s’ HBO Max success.

Fran Drescher and her television mother, Renée Taylor, are reuniting.

Drescher celebrated the success of the 1990s sitcom The Nanny on HBO Max with Taylor, who played her character’s mother, Sylvia Fine.

“Everyone is loving The Nanny on HBO Max,” Drescher said of the show, which will premiere in April 2021 on the streaming service.

“It’s completely original cut, streaming with no commercials!”

“No commercials?” Taylor inquired, to which Drescher replied, “Ma, you press pause to get your snack!”

“Oh!” Taylor exclaimed as she munched on a handful of grapes. “I was worried.”

Drescher captioned the cute video, “Now better than ever!”

Fran Drescher shared a post on her Instagram account.

Between 1993 and 1999, Drescher and her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson co-created the CBS show The Nanny, which aired for six seasons.

Fran Fine, played by Drescher, was hired as a nanny for a wealthy playwright after her boyfriend, who also happened to be her boss, dumped and fired her.

In April 2020, ET spoke with Drescher about reuniting with her former The Nanny co-stars via Zoom during a “Pandemic Table Read.”

“This is like a really sweet gift to all of the fans all over the world,” Drescher explained.

“As a result, nobody gets paid or anything.”

It’s only a short distance from our living rooms to yours.”

The entire original cast, including Drescher, Taylor, Charles Shaughnessy, Lauren Lane, Daniel David, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, and Rachel Chagall, gathered for the special event to stage a table reading of the show’s pilot episode, which first aired in November 1993.

They were also joined by Ann Hampton Callaway, a musician who performed the show’s instantly recognizable theme song from her home piano, as well as Jacobson.

“It was just so… being with all of us together…”

Drescher described the experience as “just so right.”

Drescher told ET in 2019 that she and Jacobson were “talking about it” when it came to a reboot.

“We’re discussing it.”

“It’s something Peter and I are talking about,” she said at the time.

“We’re working on a massive undertaking.”

The fans will be ecstatic, but I’m not allowed to say anything.

