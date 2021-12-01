With two films, Kurt Russell has taken over Netflix’s top ten list.

Kurt Russell’s new fans are already gearing up for the holidays, as his Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles has resurfaced in the service’s Top 10 movies chart.

The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, gave Goldie Hawn’s Mrs.

Claus has also begun to climb Netflix’s rankings in a bigger role.

The movie legend plays Santa Claus in both films.

The Christmas Chronicles is now ranked #9 on Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US Today list, with The Christmas Chronicles 2 at #10.

Families can watch a few other Russell-starring films after watching those two.

Both Poseidon, a disaster film from 2006, and Stargate, a science fiction film from 1994, are available.

The Hateful Eight by Quentin Tarantino is still available on Netflix, but it is not suitable for children.

Russell also appears in the 2014 sports documentary The Battered Bastards of Baseball, which is about Russell’s late father, actor Bing Russell, and his Portland, Oregon baseball team.

Clay Klaytis directed the first Christmas Chronicles film, which was released in November of 2018.

After Santa’s sleigh breaks down, two children, Kate and Teddy, team up with him to deliver presents.

Hawn’s son Oliver Hudson played Teddy, Kate’s late father, in the film, which was a family affair.

Mrs. Hawn makes a surprise appearance at the end of the film.

Claus is a character in the story.

Netflix quickly ordered the sequel after the first film’s success.

It came out in November 2020, with a limited theatrical run.

Malcolm McDowell, Darlene Love, and Tyrese Gibson joined the cast.

The sequel is directed by Chris Columbus, who also co-produced the first film.

Russell told The New York Times last year that he had “no idea” if Netflix was planning a third film.

“Sequels have never appealed to me, but that was 50, 40, or 30 years ago.”

Russell said at the time that “now sequels aren’t even sequels.”

“We’ve just found our way around to making television in a cyclical way.”

When you go to the movies, you’re actually watching television because it’s a serial.”

After Overboard, this was the first time Russell and Hawn starred in a film together.

When asked why it took them so long, they explained that they simply…

