Without Cable, You Can Watch Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ specials first aired 25 years ago, and it has since become a tradition.

As the holiday season approaches, the network hopes to provide you with hours of entertainment as you unwrap gifts under the tree.

But what if you don’t have cable but still want to watch the latest movies? Here’s how to watch Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ without it.

Given the ever-evolving technology, streaming platforms are gradually becoming a huge deal.

Fans can now watch their favorite shows and movies without having to pay for cable, thanks to platforms like Hulu and Netflix.

There are several ways to catch up on Freeform’s holiday goodness if you want to enjoy cable privileges but prefer streaming.

For only (dollar)64.99, YouTube TV offers unlimited cloud storage, fast forward and pause capabilities, and up to 6 accounts per household.

You also get a seven-day free trial.

For (dollar)64.99, you can stream all of your favorite kid shows and hit movies, including those on Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ list.

You can also take advantage of a 7-day free trial as part of the platform’s ongoing Black Friday sale.

Fubo TV offers a 7-day free trial and over 100 channels for (dollar)64.99 or (dollar)79.99 per month.

Depending on the plan you choose, you can watch all of Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” movies.

You can also cancel your subscription at any time without incurring any fees.

If you choose Sling TV, you’ll pay between (dollar)30 and (dollar)45 per month, depending on your plan.

You can stream all of the movies on the list for no extra charge with this option, and you can opt out at any time.

Direct TV Stream is only available in the United States and allows you to stream Christmas movies at any time for (dollar)69.99 or (dollar)84.99 per month, depending on your plan.

For (dollars)40 to (dollars)50 per month, Vidgo lets you stream movies from Freeform’s “25 Days of Christmas” list.

The platform provides a free trial period of seven days…

