Without Dolly Parton, a close friend was almost cast in “The Best Little Whorehouse.”

Without Dolly Parton, a close friend almost starred in “The Best Little Whorehouse.”

One of Dolly Parton’s most well-known film roles is one for which she was not originally considered.

Parton was cast in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas after filmmakers considered a number of candidates.

Burt Reynolds, her co-star, was also not the first choice.

Instead, the filmmakers wanted Willie Nelson, one of Parton’s closest friends and collaborators, to play the leading role.

Miss Mona, the proprietor of a brothel, is played by Parton in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

She thought her character design was perfect for her, especially after her role in 9 to 5.

She got to wear brighter, more dramatic costumes and sing in Best Little Whorehouse.

After the movie, she even felt she didn’t need her signature look.

In ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,’ see Dolly Parton sing “Sneakin’ Around” to Burt Reynolds https:t.co4f7A28WNTlpic.twitter.comxDSY5rpKF9

According to the book Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, “Miss Mona in Whorehouse is the epitome of everything I’ve tried to create with this image, so I may not have a need for it after the movie comes out.”

“Perhaps I’ll completely transform Dolly’s appearance and fool everyone.”

Despite Parton’s obvious enthusiasm for the role, it was almost not hers to begin with.

According to New Line Theater, playwright Larry L King wanted Shirley MacLaine to play Miss Mona at first.

He also suggested Dyan Cannon, Jill Clayburgh, and Cari Glynn, though the filmmakers didn’t think any of these actors would be a big draw at the box office.

Parton was finally cast in the role.

Willie Nelson, a friend and collaborator of Parton’s, would have been a frontrunner if King had gotten his way.

Long before either of them became famous, Parton and Nelson met as young songwriters in Nashville.

“Back in 1964, ’65, ’66, we both were writing for Combine Music…And we used to hang out a lot together, different people,” Parton told CMT. “And we used to hang out a lot together, different people.”

We all knew each other back then, and we used to sit around and write different songs,” says Kristofferson.

Despite the fact that the studio took this suggestion more seriously and even met with Nelson to discuss the role, Reynolds was cast in the role.

Despite her enthusiasm for the part,

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

See Dolly Parton sing “Sneakin’ Around” to Burt Reynolds in ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ https://t.co/4f7A28WNTlpic.twitter.com/xDSY5rpKF9 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 6, 2018