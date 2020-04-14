Without signing the divorce, Vicente Fernández Jr. already boasts of his new conquest

Karina Ortegón, who is still the singer’s wife, sent a powerful message to her new partner

Vicente Fernández Jr. announced his divorce from Karina Ortegón last January, and although he has not yet legally separated from it, he already boasts his new conquest on social networks.

“There are days when important things happen, and there are important days in life like today. Thank you for starting a friendship that has to go where it has to be.“With this message the son of Vicente Fernandez he boasted to the woman who stole his heart.

Although the couple looks happy and in love, the image divided opinions and while some fans supported the couple and shared expressions of affection and congratulations, another number of followers criticized the new relationship, including his still wife, Karina Ortegón, who decided to break the silence to send a warning to the young woman: “And to close with a flourish. It is that he still does not divorce me … @ marianagp01 abused mija that they do not play his finger“

The singer has married twice, the first time with the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, with whom he remained united for 8 years; while her marriage to Ortegon it lasted just over 4 years.

Both relationships ended under rumors that the singer kept them under surveillance 24 hours a day with video cameras hidden in their homes and workplaces.