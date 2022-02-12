Wolf Webster has been confirmed as the baby name of Travis Scott’s son and the latest Kardashian baby, Kylie Kenner.

Kylie Jenner finally revealed the name of her newborn son on Friday, revealing the name of the newest member of the Kardashian family.

The makeup mogul revealed the name of her nine-day-old son Wolf Webster on her Instagram stories.

Jenner, who is also the mother of Stormi, announced the birth of her child on February 6, 2022.

“2222,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of her holding a newborn’s hand.

Throughout her pregnancy, Kylie has been dropping hints that she’s having a boy, from her baby line’s blue branding to her telling Instagram captions.

Fans are still guessing the newborn’s name more than a week after Kylie and Travis Scott’s second child was born.

Wolf satisfies Kylie’s pregnancy hunger

Kylie shared a series of TikTok videos showing off her baking skills during her pregnancy with son Wolf, which was one of the first signs to fans that she was expecting.

She was shown making a batch of chocolate chip cookies.

Throughout her pregnancy, she also made a delectable-looking Easter cake and shared photos of many others on social media.

Kylie posted a video of herself craving Krispy Kreme doughnuts in January, as rumors circulated that she had given birth.

On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of stacks of Krispy Kreme boxes.

“I told @krisjenner I was craving krispy kremes and woke up to this,” Kylie wrote in the caption of the photo.

Stormi and Kylie’s pregnancy cravings

Kylie’s cravings during her pregnancy were revealed after she gave birth to Stormi.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings revealed that she craved In-N-Out burgers and doughnuts during a Qandamp;A about her first child.

“Do I want cheese fries today?” she asked in a video she posted after Stormi was born.

“Two burgers – one for me, one for the baby – and two different fries because I like regular and she likes sweet potato,” she added, revealing another favorite french fry.

“Eggos!!!” she told fans of another major craving she had.

Kylie’s pregnancy helped her prepare for the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kylie compared the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in Los Angeles to keeping her pregnancy with Stormi hidden in 2020.

“Another daily reminder to take this social distancing and self quarantine seriously,” she said at the time, according to Elle.

“I’m on day 8, and my pregnancy has prepared me for this. I haven’t left the house in…

