Woman, 19, makes £18,000 in five months by selling racy snaps of herself online

A young woman who was surviving on benefits after being kicked out of college twice has told how she made nearly £20,000 in five months by selling saucy photos of herself online.

Six months ago Holly Jo Ballard, 19, from Hull, was sofa surfing, unemployed and had mounting debts after leaving home.

Now she has moved into a plush city centre apartment after making £18,400 in five months – and credits her dramatic turnaround to her OnlyFans online account, where punters pay to access her sexy photos.

She claimed business is booming in the current lockdown and credits her newfound ‘career’ for giving her the confidence she’s always dreamed of having.

Holly admitted she has not a ‘lot of criticism’, but insists she isn’t hurting anyone or doing any harm.

‘Since I started doing this, my bank balance has grown – but more importantly, my confidence has blossomed,’ she told FEMAIL.

‘I used to be that girl who’d sit in the corner of the room at school. I was anxious and unsure of myself. But this really has put a smile on my face.

‘I think a lot of people are just jealous because I am making a fortune from sitting on my backside and doing nothing. But I won’t let them get to me. I’m having the time of my life.’

Holly, who is single, rebelled at school and admitted she was a handful for her family.

‘I was always getting into trouble at school. I come from a very respectable family and I didn’t want to let them down,’ she said.

‘But I just didn’t fit in at school. Then I got thrown out of college, twice, because I never turned up.’

She added: ‘I was in a really bad place. I had an on-off relationship which was going nowhere. My mates were all either studying or earning, they all had plans. I was sofa-surfing, going out every night, with no direction. I felt totally left behind.

‘I was at odds with my mum all the time. It was all my own fault and I wasn’t a nice person to be around.’

Holly eventually got a job at a call centre, and one of her colleagues told her about OnlyFans.

She recalled: ‘I decided to give it a go. I decided I had nothing to lose because my life was such a mess. I did it as a way to clear my debts – I didn’t expect for a minute that I would get my self-esteem back.

‘I was really nervous at first, stripping down to my undies. But I also felt very empowered. I only post figure pictures in bikini bra and pants, nothing else. I am totally in control and that gives me so much confidence. I absolutely love it.’

Holly admitted it was ‘really nerve-wracking’ when her family found out what she was doing.

‘My mum was horrified at first until I showed her the photos,’ she said. ‘They are not explicit. They are actually really lovely photos and I’m proud of them.

‘And because I’ve got a large following on Instagram, I can charge a bit more. I’ve been doing it for five months and I’ve made more than £18,400.’

Holly currently has 176 subscribers who pay £28 a month to access her pictures on OnlyFans.

She claimed: ‘Boys from college who used to completely ignore me suddenly began messaging me and some even subscribed. Some people have sent me really nice messages, saying I’m giving them confidence.

‘Of course people send me hate but I ignore it. I’m selling myself but it’s on my terms. And it’s none of their business.

‘I’ve had men asking me to go further; “pet-play” is very popular, they want me to pretend to be a dog. But I don’t do anything I’m not happy with.’

Holly recently moved into her own city centre apartment thanks to her new venture. She has since taken unpaid leave from her day job and is isolating there.

She added: ‘Business is booming thanks to lockdown. I’m working hard, from the comfort of my own bedroom.

‘More importantly, I love what I do, and I feel better about myself than ever before. I’m finally proud of who I am.’