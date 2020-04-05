Woman, 27, praises £575 non-surgical nose job as she shares incredible before and after shots

A woman who spent years feeling unhappy with her prominent nose reveals how she underwent a procedure to ‘straighten’ the bumps in the bridge – and there was no surgery required.

Zoe Peters, 27, from the Wirral, had a £575 treatment known as a ‘liquid nose job’ that saw dermal filler injected into the bridge of her nose to create a smoother profile.

Speaking to FEMAIL, Zoe revealed how a big holiday planned with her boyfriend and friends was the ‘catalyst’ for booking the non-invasive rhinoplasty appointment, which took just 15 minutes.

Zoe said: ‘My main concern was the apparent size of my nose and I couldn’t quite believe that adding filler could make it look smaller.

‘I had a big holiday planned with my boyfriend and friends, and was keen to relax and enjoy myself.

‘I didn’t want to worry about posing at the right angle for pictures. This was the catalyst that made me decide to have treatment.’

Dr MJ Rowland-Warmann carried out the procedure using a hyaluronic acid dermal filler, called Perfectha, which was injected along the bridge of Zoe’s nose.

She explained: ‘Whilst using an hyaluronic acid filler treatment can’t make a larger nose smaller in size, straightening it makes it appear smaller as it blends better with the rest of the face.

‘In the hands of a trained clinician, this non-surgical option can also be used to upturn a hooked nose, smooth out nasal deformities and correct asymmetries, depressions and contour irregularities – whether these are as a result of genetics or injury.’

The treatment can typically be carried out in less than 30 minutes. Although temporary redness and tenderness can be experienced, bruising is minimal and general anaesthetic is not required.

However the results wear off after a year because hyaluronic acid is safely absorbed by the body over time.

Speaking about the reaction she had from loved ones to the results, Zoe said: ‘When my boyfriend, family and friends saw me after my non-surgical rhinoplasty they were all taken aback by the difference it made.

‘No one could quite put their finger on what I’d had done and they were really shocked that a non-surgical treatment with a filler could achieve such a transformation.’

She continued: ‘I used to feel like my nose was my most prominent feature but I definitely don’t feel like that now. I still can’t quite get my head around how using filler has made my large nose look smaller.’

‘My holiday was amazing, and I was able to completely relax and not feel anxious about having my photograph taken for the first time.’