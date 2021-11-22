Woman creates incredible’sleepover room’ for her kids to spend weekends together… and she did it all on a budget.

Woman creates incredible’sleepover room’ so her children can spend weekends together… and she did it all on a budget.

A MUM has revealed how she created an epic “sleepover room” with four bunk beds to allow her children to spend weekends together.

The resourceful woman shared photos of her stunning transformation, which she accomplished on a shoestring budget.

The mother posted before and after photos to the Facebook group DIY Home Projects (Remodeling, Renovation, andamp; Construction) and received a lot of positive feedback.

“What we started with on October 7th… vs. today,” she explained.

“That was built by us.”

I still can’t believe it! This is the largest project I’ve ever worked on!

“We used to have three girls who shared a room; as they got older, they wanted their own rooms, but they always slept over on the family room couch on weekends.”

“We built them a hang out room because they have cousins who sleep over.”

“We just finished the bunk beds, and I decorated them for Christmas today!”

The mother demonstrated how they built a wooden frame to support four beds, then added a sofa, a TV, and some toy storage to the room.

The room also has two Christmas trees, themed cushions, and hanging ornaments, which are ideal for the upcoming holiday season.

The fun-looking room wowed a lot of people.

“This space is a dream!! You guys totally nailed it!!” said one.

“You all need to quit your day jobs and start your own business!” said another.

