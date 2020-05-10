Woman creates shaker doors at home for only £40

14 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman who hated the dull upstairs doors in her home and wanted to replace them with a more design-led shaker look has revealed how she revamped them herself for just £40 each.

Kim Burns from Gloucestershire refused to pay a hefty price to have new doors installed, and instead used wood panels to create her own.

The thrifty mother mounted them herself with the help of her husband, and shared pictures of the impressive result to the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group.

Fellow DIY and bargains enthusiasts loved the final result and praised Kim for her efforts.

Shaker doors are defined by a framed flat centre panel, and date back to the 18th century.

The home-owner explained that while she hated her old doors, which were too plain for her liking, she did not want to spend ‘£100+ per door’ on new ones.

‘Me and the other half made our own shaker doors. Cost £40 for the wood,’ she explained.

Kim and her partner cut the wood in lines to fit panels on the old doors.

They then painted the wooden frames white, and coated the old door in white as well to give it a sleek look.

Kim explained they also made sure to leave some space on the side of the door so it would close without sticking.

She said that this way, the couple made a massive saving.

New shaker doors’ prices tend to start from £90 online, £50 more than what Kim invested in her creation.

On the Facebook group, DIY fans applauded her results, and commanded her idea.

‘They look lovely!! Brilliant idea,’ one said.

‘Wow well done they look amazing,’ said another.

‘This is awesome we have similar doors and I hate them too,’ wrote one.