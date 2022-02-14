Woman displays her remodeled hallway, which includes a stunning window seat made from Ikea cabinets.

Woman displays her newly remodeled hallway, which includes a stunning window seat made from Ikea cabinets.

A CREATIVE woman has shared the incredible window seat she created with IKEA cabinets.

Her hallway has been completely transformed thanks to this clever DIY hack, and she now has a new place to relax and unwind after a long day.

Kelin, a YouTuber, posted the hack to her Hydrangea Treehouse account, where it has received over one million views.

Kelin claims that the entire transformation cost him less than £300 and that it not only creates a new space but also plenty of storage.

Kelin bought four NORDLI Modular 2 Drawer Chests for £60 each and put them together according to IKEA’s instructions.

If your window is smaller, Kelin recommends the NORDLI four chest of drawers, which costs £180.

Kelin then attached the units together using 2×4 pieces of wood as a base.

She then drilled the back of the base into the wall to ensure the stability of her window seat.

Kelin affixes the units to the base and then nails them together.

She used two 12 foot long pieces of wood, secured them together, and painted them white to match the units for the top of the window seat.

Kelin stated that she did not secure the tops to the units and that she cut out base board to place on the unit’s base for the final details.

This is to make the window seat look built-in and blend in with the rest of her room’s walls.

Kelin used shoe moulding wrapped around the back of the units to close the gap between the wall and the seat.

Finally, Kelin slid the drawers into the units and created a hidden outlet box so she could still access the power outlet at the back.

The hack was completed for less than £300 in total.

The results of Kelin’s DIY project astounded viewers, with one commenting, “Amazing idea and the final result is absolutely stunning! Thank you for sharing!”

“Absolutely stunning! Thank you so much for sharing this hack!”

Another viewer commented, “I’m getting ready to create a breakfast nook for my kitchen and this is going to look perfect in my space.”

“It looks so clean and professional,” a third individual commented.

“Wonderful!”

