Woman embarrassed after buying a ‘cute’ black dress online that doesn’t cover her boobs or privates because it’s too small.

A LITTLE BLACK DRESS is always in style because it’s stylish, timeless, and sultry.

However, a woman who splurged on a “cute” LBD was mortified when it arrived and didn’t cover her boobs or nether regions.

She posted a video to TikTok showing off the dress, which had a plunging neckline and large splits on each thigh.

“As a result, I went to Amazon and bought a new dress.

She laughed, “It looked really really cute online, but on me… I’m just dying.”

She continued, “This is the dress.”

“I’m laughing because I can’t seem to make up my mind.”

“There isn’t enough fabric here, and there isn’t enough fabric here at all.”

“I’m giggling, sorry, because it’s funny to me – I have a very cute body, but I’ve been duped by Amazon, dammit!” she continued, her voice cracking with laughter.

Despite her embarrassment over the dress, the majority of commenters praised her appearance.

“I think it looks good on you,” one person wrote, adding, “I love the way it looks!”

A third person wrote, “That is absolutely gorgeous on you.”

“I don’t see any problems,” said someone else.

She explained in another video how she made the dress wearable by adding a pair of black shorts and a corset.

“Wow, that was really good.

Despite the fact that it was fine before,” one viewer commented on the video.

