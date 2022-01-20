Woman humiliated when her husband tries to take a ‘nice photo’ of them as she arrives at the hospital to give birth.

GOING INTO LABOR is no laughing matter, and one woman was embarrassed when her partner tried to capture the moment on camera – and the result is hilarious.

@faiandev, a TikTok user, posted a video of her boyfriend attempting to take a “nice photo” when they arrived at the hospital.

“Let’s get a nice photo before you go in to have her,” the mother quoted her husband as saying.

She then showed the photo, which clearly showed her in a lot of pain.

“Contracts hurt guys,” she added.

Thankfully, she later realized the photo was amusing and wrote, “Gotta cherish the memories.”

The mother also mentioned that she had printed the photo to put in a photo album.

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

“That is a priceless memory,” someone else added.

“He’s finding it a little too funny,” a third joked about her partner.

