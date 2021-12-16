Woman in fits of laughter after showing her aunt a positive lateral flow test and receiving a startling response

AFTER testing positive for Covid, one woman felt it was important to inform her family, but she had no idea her aunt would misinterpret the situation.

Holly Baxter’s aunt’s reaction to a photo of her positive lateral flow test has left her in fits of laughter.

Holly shared a photo of her and her auntie’s text message exchange on Twitter, which has since gone viral.

A screenshot of a text from Holly with a photo of the positive lateral frow test was shown in the screenshot.

“On plague island just four days ago and…” it read.

Holly’s aunt misread the text and assumed she was sending her a picture of a positive pregnancy test.

Her aunt responded with a happy message and a variety of heart emojis.

“Oh, how wonderful,” the aunt exclaimed, “this is such wonderful news for all of us.”

“My poor sweet aunt,” Holly captioned the photo, adding, “The only truly British solution is to pretend to have a child for the next 18 years out of awkwardness.”

The text has been retweeted over 1200 times since she posted the screenshot on Twitter, and Twitter users have been quick to comment.

“I love how she must have read that as if there was nothing else to do on Plague Island, so clearly a positive test makes sense!” one user exclaimed.

“I just showed this to my husband and had to explain very carefully what was going on… he and your aunt must be soulmates,” another added.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

“I love the idea that the pregnancy clincher would have been plague island.

“I hope you’re doing well,” said a third.

To avoid awkwardness, the only truly British solution is to pretend to have a child for the next 18 years.”

