Woman is enraged after her new £50 dress ‘runs’ on her night out, destroying her expensive coat and nails.

Woman is enraged after her new £50 dress ‘runs’ on her night out, causing her posh coat and nails to be ruined.

WE’D love to be the type of girl who can brave a night out without a coat, but we always end up opting for comfort over showing off the outfit we’ve spent hours pondering.

Erin thought she’d found a way to stay warm in the cold while also showing off her new black dress before heading out with friends earlier this month.

The fashion fan explained in a viral video how she wore her posh faux fur jacket over her new corseted one-shoulder frock from Oh Polly, which cost around £50.

However, Erin claims that the dye from the black dress ran everywhere after she was caught in a light shower, ruining both her jacket and her nails.

“[Point of view]: your Oh Polly dress ruins your brand new coat and nails, so you cry in a kebab shop,” she wrote alongside photos from the night.

The video begins with Erin taking a selfie of her new dress at home before cutting to a clip of her posing in the lifts, where her jacket is still spotless.

However, Erin’s jacket got a little wet in the rain between the bar and kebab shop the group visited at the end of the night, which could explain why the color of the dress underneath ran.

“It was spitting, but I had my coat on, so no water got on the dress, and it still did it,” she continued.

Worse, the backs of her nails were also stained black, and the dye had transferred to the sleeves of her coat, turning them blue.

Thousands of people have watched Erin’s video, prompting fans to share their own fashion faux pas.

“I despise it when black clothes do this,” one responded.

Even after countless washes, some of mine still do.”

“NO WAY! This happened to me the day before with my nails,” another added.

“I figured it was from the night out, not the gown!”

Oh Polly has been contacted for comment by Fabulous.

