Woman is surprised to learn that a friend only washes her bra once a year, despite the fact that it should be cleaned much more frequently.

A WOMAN was shocked to learn that one of her friends only washes her bra once a year.

Desyr, who goes by the handle @desyr.reviews on TikTok, asked internet users how often they clean their bras to see what was normal.

“My friend, I’m not going to name any names, once told the group chat that she washes her bra once a year,” Desyr said, sharing her surprise.

“Now I’m just curious, how often do you all wash your bras?”

“I’m curious about women’s standards.

What do you think the average is?

“What is the most common bra-washing time, because we don’t all wash our bras for the same amount of time?”

In the comments, there was a lot of disagreement, with some people saying they wash after every wear and others saying they don’t.

“Whenever it ends up in the wash,” one woman said, “it could be a week, a month, or a year.”

“I’ve been together for 8 years and have literally never seen my wife’s bra in the washing machine or tumble dryer,” one man wrote.

When it comes to how often to wash your bras, one of the most important factors to consider is how oily your skin is and how sweaty you get on a daily basis.

Don’t worry if you’re not sure how often you should wash your bra because we’ve asked the experts.

Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of Laundryheap, a laundry expert, recommends washing your bra every three wears or once to twice a week if you have other bras in rotation.

“Washing it less can lead to the growth of some nasty germs and bacteria, which can lead to odour formation,” he explained.

“If you wait any longer, bacteria, sweat, and dead skin will build up in your bras, making them smell bad and possibly causing body acne.”

“Fungi and yeast can build up in the fibers of your bra if you don’t wash it!”

Bras should be hand washed if possible, but they can also be washed in the machine on a gentle cycle, according to the laundry expert.

If you have an expensive bra, or one that is made of silk, lace, or has a lot of detailing, Deyan recommends washing it by hand.

He explained that you can hand wash your bras with non-bio detergent and cool water.

All of the dead skin cells, oils, and sweat trapped under your bra create a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast if you don’t wash it often enough.

Simply soak it for 5-10 minutes while paying careful attention to…

