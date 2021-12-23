Woman posts 17 strict Christmas Eve rules, including when to wake up and when to start drinking, and it’s gone viral.

WE ARE SO EXCITED FOR CHRISTMAS EVE TOMORROW.

Many of us will have very different plans for tomorrow – some will have to work, others will spend it with family or friends, and still others will be frantically preparing for the big day.

However, one woman has taken to TikTok to share her strict Christmas Eve rules list, which has caused quite a stir.

The 23-year-old New Yorker has shared her list of rules, which includes 17 in total, some of which are more stringent than you might think.

“Welcome to my Christmas Eve rules,” she explained.

“For starters, it’s an 8 a.m. wake-up call.”

We don’t have time to waste because we have so much to accomplish in a single day.

“Number two, you’re going to get in that holiday workout to all the holiday bangers – I’m talking All I Want For Christmas Is You, Christmas Baby Please Come Home, and Underneath The Tree.”

“Number 3, regardless of whether you’re hosting Christmas Eve or not, you must go out and get a coffee and a pastry because the kitchen must not become a mess.”

The last thing Santa wants to see is a strewn-about kitchen.

“Number 4, you’re taking THE shower.”

You use all of the products, including the body butter and bath oil.”

It’s all about getting into the holiday spirit for the woman next on her list.

“Next, go for a Christmas song drive,” she said.

That’s when all of your siblings pile into the car, drive around, look at Christmas lights while listening to Christmas music, roll down the window, and sing loudly.

“When you get home, you’ll watch the 25 Days of Christmas channel because you haven’t done so this season.”

And whether you’re staying in or going out, this woman says you need to get glammed up.

“At 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, you’ll get red carpet ready,” she added.

I don’t mind if you don’t leave the house, and I don’t mind if you, like my family, wear your Christmas pyjamas on Christmas Eve.

It doesn’t matter if you’re not doing anything at all; you must appear to be dead.

You’ve never looked better in your life.

To do your hair, take your cousin’s Dyson Airwrap.

“Because number 8 is a festive photo shoot motif with a blood relative – that simply means get with whoever takes the best photo and take some photos of yourself.”

“The first glass of champagne will be served at 4 p.m.

I don’t care who you toast to, you or Santa Clause.”

And the rules seem to be getting weirder as time goes on…

“Pretend to be a well-to-do…,” she advised.

