Woman praised for convincing her boyfriend to eat vegan food despite his outrage when he discovered the truth

Woman praised for convincing her boyfriend to eat vegan food despite his rage when he discovered the truth

A girlfriend has been praised for serving vegan meals to her boyfriend without his knowledge.

Her boyfriend enjoyed the meals at first, despite not knowing what was in them.

He was enraged when he discovered what she had done.

The woman anonymously shared her story on Reddit, explaining that while her boyfriend supported her diet choices, he never joined her because he was a big meat eater.

When her boyfriend visited her, she would prepare meatless meals for him.

“Whenever he’s come over and I’ve cooked lunch or dinner for him, it’s always been vegan dishes,” she explained.

“I’ve never tried to hide it from him; when he asks what we’re having, I’ll say things like ‘burgers,’ and I assume he knows it’ll be something like impossible burgers,” she continues.

Her boyfriend was furious at her for “lying” after she came clean, despite the fact that he enjoyed the food whenever he ate it.

Because the couple was unable to travel home for Christmas, they spent the day together and ate a vegan lasagne made by the woman.

“We were watching a cooking show after dinner, and a contestant was making something with fake meat,” the girlfriend explained.

“He said he hated it when dishes pretended to be meat when they were plant-based and that it was deceptive and gross, and he would never eat that,” she continued.

Coming clean, the woman admitted to her boyfriend that she had fed him the same food multiple times and that he was unaware of it.

“When he questioned me, I told him that dinner had been entirely vegan with fake meat, and that every time he’s eaten at my house, it’s been a vegan dish,” she explained.

“He became enraged,” she continued.

He accused me of duping him into eating something he despised and of “forcing” my diet on him.”

The woman told her boyfriend that he was overreacting, and he responded by saying that if he tricked her into eating meat, it would be the same.

She explained, “I said it wasn’t the same because I was morally opposed to eating meat but no one was morally opposed to eating plants.”

“We fought some more, and he left and went home,” she continued.

Since then, he hasn’t visited us.”

After a few days, the woman attempted to mend fences with her boyfriend, but it backfired.

“He penned a few paragraphs about his feelings of betrayal.

He expressed his disappointment, saying that he hoped I understood how disappointed he was that I would tamper with his food in that manner, and that something like this…

