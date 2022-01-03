Woman praised for convincing her boyfriend to eat vegan food despite his rage when he discovered the truth

Woman praised for convincing her boyfriend to eat vegan food despite his outrage when he discovered the truth

A girlfriend has been praised for secretly feeding her boyfriend vegan meals.

Her boyfriend liked the meals at first, despite not knowing what was in them.

He was enraged when he discovered what she had done.

The woman shared her story anonymously on Reddit, explaining that while her boyfriend supported her diet choices, he never joined her because he was a big meat eater.

When her boyfriend visited her, she would prepare meatless meals for him.

“Whenever he’s come over for lunch or dinner, I’ve always made vegan dishes,” she explained.

“I’ve never tried to hide it from him; when he asks what we’re having, I’ll say things like ‘burgers,’ and I assume he knows it’ll be something like impossible burgers,” she continues.

Her boyfriend was furious at her for “lying” after she came clean, despite the fact that he enjoyed the food whenever he ate it.

They were unable to travel home for Christmas, so they spent the day together and ate a vegan lasagne made by the woman.

“We were watching a cooking show after dinner and a contestant was making something with fake meat,” the girlfriend explained.

“He said he hated it when dishes pretended to be meat when they were plant-based, and he thought it was deceptive and gross, and he would never eat it,” she continued.

Coming clean, the woman admitted to her boyfriend that she had fed him the same food multiple times and that he was unaware of it.

“When he questioned me, I explained that dinner was entirely vegan with fake meat, and that every time he’s eaten at my house, it’s been a vegan dish,” she explained.

“He became extremely enraged,” she continued.

He accused me of duping him into eating something he despised and of “forcing” my diet on him.”

The woman told her boyfriend that he was overreacting, and he responded by saying that if he tricked her into eating meat, it would be the same.

She explained, “I said it wasn’t the same because I was morally opposed to eating meat but nobody was morally opposed to eating plants.”

“We fought some more, and he left and went home,” she continued.

Since then, he hasn’t visited us.”

After a few days, the woman tried to mend her relationship with her boyfriend, but it backfired.

“He penned a few paragraphs about his feelings of betrayal.

He expressed his disappointment that I would tamper with his food in that manner, and that something like this…

