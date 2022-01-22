Woman proudly displays her engagement ring, but that isn’t what has people talking.

Ten years ago, brides-to-be had the pleasure of showing off their engagement rings one by one to their loved ones.

However, in the age of social media, you only get one chance to make a big announcement, so you don’t want to blow it.

However, one woman’s ring reveal has permanently etched this reminder into our minds: ALWAYS GET YOUR NAILS DONE FIRST.

Gaonas, a TikTok user, revealed her new engagement ring design earlier this week in a video.

Needless to say, the jewelry expert expressed her delight at the prospect of receiving it herself.

Gaonas showed off the chunky diamond ring, which is flanked by two equally sized stones, in a video that has over 750,000 “likes.”

“Him: Do you want to marry me? Me: Yuh,” she wrote.

While most viewers admired the stunning sparkler, they were less impressed with the woman’s gel manicure, which had nearly completely grown out.

One responded, “Those nails are on life support.”

“If my boyfriend asked me to marry him with those nails, I’d say no!” said another.

“My worst fear is having bad nails when being proposed to,” a third wrote.

“I’d ask again in a few hours and run to my nail tech,” a fourth joked.

