Woman reveals how she uses a (dollar)5 Amazon find to get rid of her painful pimples, and it works like magic.

Nothing is more irritating than a stubborn pimple that refuses to go away.

We all know it’s bad to pick at our faces, but leaving blackheads alone is nearly impossible.

One woman, who goes by the Twitter handle @PizzaFlavoredPushPops, said she discovered an acne spot treatment on Amazon that easily removed all of her blackheads for only (dollar)5.

She applied adhesive strips to various parts of her face and then began peeling them away.

“I got rid of all my blackheads with the chin and nose strip.

The woman described it as “gross.”

She held up the used strip to her phone and said that, despite the camera’s limitations, the little blackheads could be seen on the piece.

“Nasty,” she said, pleased with the outcome.

She then placed the strip between her brows.

“This strip was the best because it got rid of all the hard-to-reach blackheads.”

The woman claimed that parts of her skin were raised and bumpy before she used the strips.

“They’re now flat and barely noticeable.”

The woman said she slept with the strips on in response to a comment.

Others said they leave them on for 5 to 8 hours.

The hack was well-received by viewers, with some offering additional tips on how to use the strips effectively:

“Cut them up into squares and use them as patches on the spot.”

One follower wrote, “One strip will last so much longer.”

“Yes, they’re fantastic,” one user said, “but give your skin a break every couple of uses because they can be very drying.”