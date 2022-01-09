Woman reveals how to avoid makeup stains on your clothes with just a face cloth and some elbow grease.

When getting ready for a big night out, we all know how difficult it is to do your makeup first before getting dressed.

Trying to get a top over your head without ruining your makeup or staining it can make or break an entire outfit for that night.

However, because you don’t want to get too much powder on your outfit, this is still the best way to get ready.

This has thrown many people across the country into a bind when it comes to getting ready.

One astute woman, on the other hand, is here to save the day.

She recently shared a tip with us, and it’ll change the way you get ready in the future.

All you’ll need is a face cloth or a square of fabric that you don’t mind getting smudged.

After you’ve finished with your makeup, place the cloth on top of your head, making sure it covers your entire forehead.

Then you carefully pull your top over your head, making sure the fabric stays in place on top of your head the entire time.

You then simply remove the fabric from your head once the neckline of the top has come over your face.

Hopefully, all it takes is a quick flick of the hair to get it back into place, and you’re good to go.

