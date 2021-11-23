Woman reveals how to get more food for less money at Olive Garden – and it’s brilliant.

A woman reveals a brilliant way to get more food for less money at Olive Garden.

THE COST OF DINING IN A RESTAURANTE CAN BE EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE.

Fortunately, one person has revealed a method for spending less and eating more.

@madisonandangel, a TikToker, posted a video in which they shared an “Olive Garden meal hack.”

“We ordered four kids’ meals for (dollar)31.50 after taxes and tip,” they said as they held up the receipt.

They opened the takeout bag and discovered a massive amount of food.

Despite the fact that Olive Garden’s kids meals are significantly less expensive than regular entrees, the portions are surprisingly large.

After one kid’s meal, the average adult could easily be satisfied.

Instead of paying nearly (dollar)20 for a plate of pasta, order the (dollar)6 five-cheese marinara from the Under 12 menu.

If you’re really hungry, you can get two plates from the kids’ menu for the price of one from the regular menu.

@madisonandangel used TikTok to show off their ravioli, shrimp pasta, meatballs, and spaghetti, as well as their four drinks.

The best part? Each order comes with a large bag of Olive Garden’s famous breadsticks.

They concluded, “10 out of ten would recommend.”

Many users praised the idea, and some even suggested restaurants where a kid’s meal would suffice.

One viewer commented, “Chick-fil-A kids meals are exactly the right portions.”

Another added, “I do this with PF Chang’s.”

A third said the trick works at Outback Steakhouse, and a fourth said Culver’s fast food does the same thing.

“Kids’ meals have been scrutinized for a long time.

Another viewer remarked, “It’s ridiculously cheap.”

The catch is that since the diner’s age is unknown over the phone, the trick obviously only works if you order take-out.

