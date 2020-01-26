Woman reveals incredible room transformation after going through a break-up with long-term boyfriend

A woman has revealed how she gave her room the ultimate makeover after going through a break-up with her long-term boyfriend.

Alyssa D. Silos, from Las Vegas, shared before and after snaps of the room on Twitter, which she said she had shared with her boyfriend of five years before their break up.

She switched carpet for hardwood flooring, and painted the walls with a warm cream colour, before adding plush furnishings, cosy rugs and hanging her own painted artwork.

Her tweet about the transformation quickly went viral, with social media users saying they were wowed by the stunning room makeover.

Alyssa shared tweets about her room transformation online, tweeting: ‘Got out of a 5 year relationship and decided to transform the room I shared with my ex.’

The incredible makeover wowed social media users, with over 955.5K liking her tweet in just days.

Alyssa transformed the room with a lick of paint, and ripping up the grey and dated carpet to expose hardwood flooring.

The artist moved her bed from one side of the room to the other, adding some plush furnishings, including a green velvet chair, and a huge red Persian rug.

She added a selection of plants to the wall, and decorated the walls with her own paintings, as well as various busts.

Meanwhile she also replaced a dated dresser with a rail to display her shoe and lingerie collection.

Other social media users were wowed by the room transformation, with one commenting: ‘Oooh. I love what you did with the space.’

Another wrote: ‘Whoever made you live in that hovel when you have that level of interior design talent deserves to stay gone.’

One wrote: ‘Further proof that cohabitation is bad for you…This room is gorgeous.’

Another added: ‘I’m next for this kind of transition in life…I hope.’

‘Yo, can you break up with me really quick, I really need motivation like this,’ one wrote.

‘It doesn’t even look like the same room. Talk about cleansing that thick negative vibrations with some nice plants and nice colours,’ another added.