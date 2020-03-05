Woman reveals she swapped drinks with a man she suspected of spiking hers during a night out

A woman has revealed how she swapped drinks with a stranger she suspected of trying to spike her – before later finding him passed out in a puddle.

Lily Powles, from Grimsby in Lincolnshire, was on a night out when she says the man kept ‘robbing’ her drink before she noticed him appear to slip something into her glass.

She claimed she swapped their drinks over when he went to the toilet, and later found him passed out in a puddle outside.

After Lily shared the story on Twitter social media users were in uproar, with many horrified by the frightening tale.

Posting the story online, she tweeted: ‘The same lad robbed my drink twice last night, and put something in my glass when he bought me one back.

‘I swapped our glasses when he went to the toilet and later found him laid flat out in a wet puddle,’ she added.

‘Thanks for taking one for the team whoever you are, rather you than me hun x’

While some accused her of making up the story, and commenting that it was ‘lies’, others quickly defended Lily online.

The Twitter thread erupted with users sticking up for Lily, and sharing their own experiences with date rape drugs – which are designed to knock someone unconscious even if they haven’t been drinking alcohol.

One wrote: ‘Why is it all men saying it didn’t happen? Are they that protective of potential rapists?’

Another added: ‘Woman manages to turn the tables on an actual thief/potential rapist = guys on Twitter: “Didn’t happen though”.’

One penned: ‘So many men here who don’t believe this because they’re lucky enough not to live this as reality on a regular basis.

‘I wish they could experience a night out as a girl! Glad you are safe x’

Another wrote: ‘To all the men saying ‘never happened’, my MALE partner has had his drink roofied at a nightclub before.

‘Trust me, that s**t happens. It happens to women much more often than men, so you should listen when women tell you that.’

Another’s friend was left with lasting injuries when the bar’s security thought they were drunk.

‘Happened to a friend of mine in a gay bar. Staff were terrible as they assumed he was drunk and chucked him on the street,’ they wrote.

They added: ‘Luckily someone he knew found him and got him home but he had a concussion from falling over and wasn’t right for months.’

Another said: ‘Men in here acting like this is outlandish while women are like ‘yeah this is pretty everyday stuff we deal with’ is sooo f****** telling.’

One wrote: ‘Something is hella wrong with some of the male population on Twitter acting like this doesn’t happen in real life.’