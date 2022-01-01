Woman reveals the sweet way her younger brother communicates with his girlfriend after 9 p.m.

A SISTER has revealed her younger brother’s devious but ingenious method of communicating with his girlfriend when she is not allowed to use her phone.

As she reveals her younger sibling’s method of communication, the woman is impressed.

The woman captioned her post “these kids” on her TikTok account.

She explains how her brother uses Google Docs to keep the conversation going with his girlfriend when she loses her phone privilege.

“Every night at 9 p.m., my little brother’s girlfriend loses her phone privileges,” she explained.

“So they ‘chat’ on google docs every night,” she adds.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The video has already received 1.6 million views, and TikTok users have reacted positively.

One person said, “Dude, that’s the cutest s*** I’ve ever seen lmao.”

“Strong parents, remember, raise the best liars,” said another.

“When I was dating my now-husband, they took away my phone privileges, and let’s just say I learned how to email pretty well using the school wifi,” a third said.

More on dating: On a blind date, I thought I’d met the man of my dreams, but then he took me to meet his mother… who was dead.

In related news, a woman is left speechless after a Hinge date launches a vicious tirade after she makes an offhanded remark.

Meanwhile…I’m attractive, which isn’t a good thing because girls avoid me because they don’t like being the least attractive person in the room.