A woman humiliates her date for the way he eats his salad, but some argue that she is the one who is incorrect.

A woman criticizes her date for the way he eats his salad, but critics argue that she is the one who is incorrect.

FOR SOME, GOING ON A DATE CAN BE AN EXTREMELY NERVOUS EXPERIENCE.

Many things can make you uncomfortable on a date, such as dirty nails, bad breath, or bad manners, but the way this woman’s date ate made her feel uneasy.

Sydney Kinney, a 23-year-old Iowan who uses TikTok, posted a hilariously awkward video of her Tinder date eating his salad while they were out on a date.

“What is up with Tinder guys???,” she captioned the video, which showed her date destroying his leafy greens.

“I met this guy on Tinder and decided to take him out on a date,” she explained.

“This is how he ate his salad.”

In the video, the man is seen eating his salad with his fingers, picking up each mouthful and dipping it in dressing before swallowing.

The video of Sydney has already gotten over 4.1 million views.

It has 127.4 thousand likes and 5,642 comments.

People in the comments were surprised to see Sydney’s date eat his salad with his hands.

One TikTok user joked, “Why are you still there?”

“He isn’t eating, he is shoveling,” a third said.

“Goodbye.”

Some TikTok users, on the other hand, defended the man, claiming that Sydney was the one who made the error.

Someone commented, “You’re the red flag.”

“What’s worse is when people video their dates and post it on TikTok,” another added.

“Perhaps he was rushing to finish the date because you were on your phone,” a third thought.

“He’s being himself, plus some cultures eat with their hands,” a critic of the TikToker said.

Another person added, “Sometimes women worry about the wrong thing.”

How do you feel about it?

