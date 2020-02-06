Woman shares hilarious tweet months after breakup asking for tattoo cover-ups

Getting a tattoo to show your love for someone is always a risky affair, and a heartbroken woman has learned this the hard way.

Ellie Scanlan, from Dundee, Scotland, went viral with a hilarious tweet asking about ways to cover her tattoo after breaking up with her girlfriend.

She’s shared her inking to the site back in September saying despite judging people who get tattoos of their partners after being ‘together for 3 minutes,’ she had done it because ‘when you know you f****** know.’

Ellie, now single, retweeted her own post five months later, asking about tattoo cover-up, writing, ‘apparently, I didn’t f***** know.’

Amused commenters quickly offered some funny ways she could cover the art, including the skillful use of clown emojis.

The tattoo in question was a semi-realistic coloured portrait inspired by a photo of Ellie carrying her ex-girlfriend on her back.

The couple seemed to have been together for about six months before their break-up.

After the tweet went viral, hitting more than 99,500 retweets and 8,800 likes, some noted that thankfully, the tattoo was faceless.

‘No faces, no names, no problems,’ one said.

Some generously offered to put Ellie in contact with tattoo artists that specialise in covering up couple’s tattoos, other just had a laugh and suggested she could cover the faces with clowns emojis.

One even jokingly told her to have the face of actor Danny DeVito tattooed on the ink to erase the memory of the girlfriend.

Some had more drastic solutions to offer to the table, saying she should get rid of her leg and amputate.

Some people just said getting a couple’s tattoo or matching was a bad idea, no what how convinced you were you had found the one.

‘Even after 4 years we’re still wondering if a matching tattoo is a good idea,’ one wrote.

‘Exactly. It’s so hard for me to feel bad, I would NEVER get a tattoo like this, life changes too much,’ another agreed.