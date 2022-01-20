Woman takes the perfect selfie of ‘the sky,’ but is horrified when she realizes what’s going on.

Woman takes a perfect selfie of ‘the sky,’ but is mortified when she realizes what’s going on.

A WOMAN was humiliated after sharing a photo of the sky only to discover that she had made a huge mistake.

Atousa, a Twitter user, shared her rather embarrassing blunder with her followers, and it has since gone viral.

The woman first shared the selfie on Snapchat, showing herself in the driver’s seat of her car, her sunroof open, and a blue sky with white clouds dotted across it.

“The sky!!!!!” she captioned her photo.

When Atousa realized what was going on, she had no choice but to send a second Snapchat message.

“I’M SO STUPID I THOUGHT IT WAS CLOUDS, IT’S F***ING SNOW ON MY SUN ROOF,” she captioned her next photo.

“On today’s episode of me embarrassing myself,” the woman captioned the two photos she shared on Twitter.

The tweet has since received over one million views and thousands of responses from her adoring followers.

