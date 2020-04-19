Woman transforms empty cupboard into ‘heavenly’ pantry – using budget buys from Amazon and Ikea

A savvy homeowner has told how she turned an empty and unused cupboard into the pantry she’d always dreamed of – using budget buys from the likes of Ikea and Amazon.

Carla Yearsley, from the UK, took to Facebook group DIY On A Budget Official and explained how after spending over a year looking for their together home, she and her partner found their perfect house in November 2019.

Alongside impressive before and after photos of the converted room, she continued: ‘I’m such a home bird and have wanted a pantry since I was little. This weekend, besides a lot of gin, we (he did most of it) turned this… into this… I love it!’

And DIY fans from across the nation were quick to comment on the unrecognisable transformation – with one going so far as to brand the chic new pantry, ‘heaven.’

Carla went on to say how the room was converted on a budget – using self-adhesive vinyl tile flooring from Amazon, while the brackets, plant, cereal tubs and shelving units were bought from Ikea.

She added: ‘We already had all the bits as I was planning on doing this before we went away in February but never got around to it – and just do happens we got back to COVID-19 so no excuses.

‘I had this pasta already, I promise! I didn’t get chance to panic buy, not that I would have, we were in Thailand and everything was gone by the time we got back.

‘This is just healthy food I should have been eating in place of all the take outs.’

The post, which has since garnered over 6, 300 likes, was also inundated with thousands of comments.

‘So jealous, love love a good pantry,’ commented one, while a second enthused: ‘Looks brilliant. I would love a pantry!’

A third added: ‘Wish I had the space for something like this!! Looks amazing,’ while a fourth penned: ‘I need this. It looks so good!’

A further tagged her partner and commented: ‘That’s what you could do in my cupboard upstairs,’ while another agreed: ‘It all looks stunning very tidy and organised.’