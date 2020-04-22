Woman who had 5200cc breast implants is refused but

A glamour model who admits she’s become so obsessed with having larger breasts that she injects herself with saline to keep them looking growing bigger has revealed her latest quest – to now get a bottom half that matches.

Foxy Menagerie Verre, 42, from LA, first decided to her enhance her natural physique following her divorce several years ago and now has 5,200 cubic centimeter implants in each of her breasts – making them bigger than the size of a standard basketball.

However, her dreams of getting a derriere that is ‘in proportion’ with the top half of her body have been shattered by Botched surgeons Dr Terry Dubrow and Dr Paul Nassif who refuse to give her bottom implants.

The latest episode of the E! reality show sees Foxy joined by her friend, former Botched star Allegra, in a consultation with the two cosmetic doctors.

During the session, Foxy reveals that her most recent breast operation was carried out in Germany, however she continues to expand their size by injecting saline into them herself.

When the two arrive for Foxy’s consultation, Dr Nassif says: ‘I thought Allegra had the biggest breasts we’d ever seen – until we met Foxy.’

Foxy tells the duo that she wants to begin enhancing her bottom to equally large proportions and has already begun the process of moving pockets of fat from other parts of her body, a procedure she says has failed, hence her visit to the Botched clinic.

Foxy tells them: ‘I want to maybe get a little bit of fat transfers to the side. I’ve had three fat transfers. I’m not happy with it.’

However, because of the surgery on her breasts, the doctors tell her that she no longer has enough fat to transfer from other areas of her body and that she risks infection if she goes ahead.

Dr Nassif warns her: ‘When a patient has a fat transfer to the butt immediately following another fat transfer, it puts them at risk for infection, fluid accumulation, tissue or fat necrosis and worse yet, a fat embolism. That can kill you immediately.’

Dr Dubrow said: ‘I think it’s never a good idea to do an operation where you put a large implant in a place you’re gonna sit on all day long and expect it to remain in that place’ before adding: ‘I don’t do buttock implants. They’re too dangerous.’

After pleading with the enhanced star to stop having more surgery, Dr Dubrow begs Foxy to: ‘Just leave things alone and do not do anything to your butt.’

The glamour model isn’t convinced, saying she would keep hunting for the right surgeon: ‘I really, really do want implants. I think there are a lot of doctors that do implants that have not had problems. So I’m still not done looking for my surgeon.’

The show was filmed last summer in Los Angeles and since then, the model has enlarged her breasts even further, with Foxy revealing in February that her implants now measure 6,640 cubic centimeters.

At the time, Foxy spoke out about her desire to continue getting more surgery, explaining that she was desperate to achieve the ‘perfect hourglass figure’.

‘My aim is to achieve a more hourglass morphed look with body modification – I want the perfect hourglass figure,’ she said.

‘My breasts are still growing. They have expanders in, so I am hopefully going to hit 7,000cc (cubic centimeters) very soon before more surgery.

‘To a degree, yes I am a bit obsessed with surgery – just because I really like the outcome.

‘I feel fantastic when I have surgery done, it makes me so happy to see the new person I’m becoming.’

In February, her breasts had reached a cup size double Z.

Foxy also opened up to Barcroft Media more about her reasons for undergoing surgery in the first place. The model explained that she first started to transform her body after getting a divorce six years ago.

Having modeled before she tied the knot, Foxy then fell out of it after she got married. Following her divorce however, she began to get back into the industry.

‘I got a little older and when I got married, I stopped modeling,’ she explained. ‘It wasn’t until I was divorced years later that I kind of just fell back into it without looking for it.

‘The surgeries really, really impact my confidence because it’s the look I’m after. It’s taken a lot to get me to this point.’

As for Foxy’s family, she says that they haven’t all been supportive of her decision to transform her body so dramatically.

‘My friends are very supportive of my surgeries,’ she shared. ‘A lot of them do different treatments on me and are in the beauty industry, so they’re in full support.

‘I’ve got a lot of new fans on social media recently too – I love the fans that I have on there for their constant support and friendship.

‘My family doesn’t always fully understand my look. It is a lot to ask them to take in and I look a lot different than how I was born – so I can understand the difficulty.’

And despite Foxy having a few health scares in the past, she’s definitely not slowing down with her surgeries in the future.