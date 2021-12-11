Women are lining up to get their hands on BandM’s £16.99 blow dry brush.

BandM’s £16.99 brush that gives you an instant blow dry has women lining up to get their hands on it.

It’s time to get glam now that party season has arrived.

Fortunately, even those with only a few moments to look their best can use this magic brush to achieve a professional-looking blow-dry in a flash.

On Tiktok, Danielle Emily Stone posted about the amazing product, calling it the ‘Best purchase of 2021.’

“Girls RUN, don’t walk to Bandamp;M,” she wrote in the video, which has 1.6 million views, as she styled her hair with the heat brush’s roller barrel.

Danielle, who has blue hair, wrote on her fringe, “Best £!16.99 I ever spent.”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“Salon blow out at home,” she explained as she demonstrated the finished look, which included voluminous, shiny hair that looked as if she’d spent hours in a hairdresser’s chair.

The Elle Magic Hot Air Styler by @ELLE Magazine (US), which she purchased for £16.99 from Bandamp;M, is the product she was raving about.

“I’m so glad I’ve seen this as I literally just bought my daughter the Revlon one for £55!” said one hair and beauty fan in the comments.

“I have this, and it works wonders for my hair.”

One user stated, “Wouldn’t waste your money on the Revlon one.”

Another bought one as a gift for her niece, but kept it for herself and had to go out and buy another.

“I just bought this and I can confirm it’s actually amazing!!!!” one of the styler’s fans wrote, while others tagged friends who were planning trips to Bandamp;M to get their own.

One commenter said the heat styler was sold out at her local Bandamp;M, but another said she found it on Amazon.

Another stated, “I have this!!! I don’t even use my hairdryer anymore.”

Many people admired Danielle’s blue hair and complimented her on it, saying things like “your hair color is stunning.”

“You make me want to dye my hair blue,” a fan said.

“Wow what a stunning color,” one commenter wrote, referring to her hair as “mermaid hair.”

“It was a really dark brown almost black,” Danielle admitted, thanking her amazing hairdresser for her hard work.

If you go back two videos, you can see what color I was.

“My hairdresser is incredible.”

For more hair and beauty news, check out this woman’s genius hack for instantly freshening up your roots WITHOUT using dry shampoo.

Take a look at what happens when hair goes wrong -…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.