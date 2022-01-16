Women only find Piers Morgan hot when they’re drunk, according to his wife – and she’s one of them.

Piers Morgan’s wife claims that women only find him attractive when they are inebriated – and she is one of them.

The presenter recently triumphed over Jeremy Clarkson, Boris Johnson, and Simon Cowell in a poll titled “Most Popular Beer-Goggles Pin-up.”

According to the poll, 39% of women don’t think the presenter is attractive in the first place, but after a few drinks, they change their minds.

Piers’ wife, Celia Walden, appears to be on the same page.

“The more I thought about this’victory,’ the less complimentary it felt,” Piers wrote in his Mail on Sunday Diary.

“‘What nonsense,’ I snarled angrily at Celia.

‘It’s incredible that women only find me attractive when they’re inebriated.’

“‘No,’ she replied, ‘it is true.’

‘I’m one of them,’ she says.

After he interviewed her for a British GQ shoot she was involved in, journalist Celia began dating former newspaper editor Piers.

Her father, former Conservative MP George Walden, used to write for the Daily Mail before becoming the final editor of the now-defunct Daily Telegraph’s diary section Spy.

When she laughed at him during a speech that went wrong in front of 1,000 people, Piers knew she was “bride material” early in their relationship.

Prior to this, he was married to Marion Shalloe, and their divorce was finalized in 2008.

Piers and Marion have three sons: Spencer, Albert, and Stanley.

