Women won’t date me because I look like Brad Pitt and am so attractive – they’re also envious of my daughters.

BUILDER Nathan Meads is a sight to behold, resembling Brad Pitt to a tee.

Last year, the 35-year-old made headlines when he revealed he was forced to delete his dating apps after being stalked by women who were obsessed with the 57-year-old A-lister.

He admitted that he is frequently misidentified by star-struck strangers and that he has been approached thousands of times since then.

Women are jealous of his daughters, according to the single father from Oxford who claims he can’t find a girlfriend.

Hundreds of women have messaged him on social media, hoping for a date with the lookalike, despite him removing his profile from the apps.

But it appears that the groundworker’s resemblance to Brad Pitt isn’t the only roadblock to love.

He claims that the few women he has dated since resuming his dating life are “envious” of Nathan’s time with his two daughters.

“At first, they don’t mind me spending my weekend with them,” Nathan told Jam Press, “but then it gradually becomes a problem.”

“I’m not one of those guys who sleeps all over the place.

One-night stands are not my cup of tea.

“You must respect women because I have two daughters.”

“It’s important to me if they [his dates]are family-oriented,” he says.

“What I find is that they are fine with me at first, but when they want to spend more time together over the weekend, I tell them I can’t.”

Nathan revealed that he is available for dates during the week, but that his weekend is reserved for seeing his beloved daughters.

“I can go on dates during the week,” he continued, “but the weekend is for my girls.”

“It’s just not fair to keep a relationship going if I can’t give them what they want.”

The father of two, who began working as a part-time impersonator in 2018 after learning he was a British doppelgänger for the Oscar winner, takes his role as a father very seriously.

“I split up with their mother about three and a half years ago, so it’s the only time I get to see them,” Nathan explained.

“Every Saturday morning, I get up to go get them and bring them back on Sunday evening.

“I have to seize this opportunity with both hands because there will come a time when they want to hang out with their friends and won’t have time for their father.”

Nathan, on the other hand, stated last year that he does not want to settle down because his daughters are his top priority.

