Wonder Woman 1984 UK release date, trailer, cast, and plot

It will soon be time to catch up with Diana of Themyscira.

Last time we saw the Amazonian princess was in Justice League, but now is the time for the next standalone Wonder Woman film.

The new film is set in the 1980s, around sixty years after the events of the first film, as Diana (Gal Gadot) journeys to the United States and makes new friends as the Cold War rages and consumerism runs rampant.

However, as Diana is faced with the return of an old love in what appears to be Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), could her life be about to change forever?

And who else will be joining the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in cinemas on October 2, 2020.

The film was due to open in June this year but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopefully this release date will stick.

We now have multiple clips from the new film, including one trailer that was released at online fan event DC Fandome.

Catch that trailer below, while the first can be found at the top of the article.

We are so excited to see Diana and Cheetah face-off!

The marvellous Patty Jenkins is returning to the director’s chair after the success of her work last time.

It has been revealed that Jenkins got a huge pay rise for the film.

Jenkins herself is involved in the story for the film, and will work alongside The Expendables’ scribe David Callaham, and critically acclaimed DC Comics writer Geoff Johns, who will also produce the film with the divisive director Zack Snyder.

The perfectly cast Gal Gadot will once again return as our Amazonian heroine, this time nursing a broken heart after the loss of her beloved Steve Trevor in the first film.

Chris Pine is also back as Steve Trevor. Yep, he’s back despite his emotional death in the first film – how he’s back though, that’s a mystery.

The pair certainly look happy to be reunited in the trailers.

Meanwhile, the versatile Kristen Wiig has been cast as the film’s primary antagonist, Dr Barbara Ann Minverva a.k.a Cheetah, one of Diana’s chief nemeses from DC Comics.

The pair seem to start out as friends in the film with the geeky Minerva getting a more sultry makeover as the film goes on before her more animalistic appearance later.

In the comics, Minerva was an ambitious and neurotic British archaeologist and heiress who took the opportunity for immortality and became both blessed and cursed with the powers of the Cheetah, a painful existence that allows her superhuman speed and strength, along with other cat-like abilities. Minerva is the third iteration of the character, with the first appearing in the sixth issue of Wonder Woman in 1943.

Game of Thrones alum and Narcos star Pedro Pascal has been cast in the villainous role of businessman Maxwell Lord.

In the comics, Maxwell Lord, who once worked with the Justice League International organization before becoming a chief villain in the likes of organization Checkmate. In the comics, Diana was also controversially responsible for his death by snapping his neck.

Connie Nielsen will return to the role of Diana’s mother, Queen Hippolyta, following her turns in the first film and also in Justice League .

Diana’s late fearless aunt will return in flashbacks, played by House of Cards actress Robin Wright.

Kevlin Yu as Jake, Natasha Rothwel, Ravi Patel, and Gabriella Wilde.

Essentially, the majority of the supporting cast from the last film.

Diana’s allies from the first film siuch as Etta Candy (Lucy Davis), Sameer (Saïd Taghmaoui), Charlie (Ewen Bremner), and Chief Napi (Eugene Brave Rock), will all be elderly or dead by the time of the next film, which is to be set in the Cold War in the 1980s, so we doubt they’ll be putting in an appearance.

The same can also be said for the last film’s antagonists: Danny Huston’s General Ludendorff perished, along with David Thewlis’s evil Ares, the God of War and Diana’s half-brother. Elena Anaya’s evil Doctor Poison/Isabel Maru survived the climactic finale of the last film, but is unlikely to return considering the time jump; unless she has mastered a poison that grants immortality!

We don’t have an official synopsis for the new film yet, but we do know that the story takes place in the US in the 1980s, towards the end of the Cold War, and will see Diana face-off with Cheetah and Maxwell Lord in what are sure to be epic rivalries.

The film has been confirmed to have a major love story. However, with fans complaining about the heavy focus on romance for the character, Jenkins has cryptically hinted that this is not going to be romantic in the traditional sense.

There will be a continued focus on truth and love as the principles of Wonder Woman.

However, Jenkins has insisted that the film is going to be very different in tone and style to the last outing, and despite being a sequel, is very much its own standalone story.

Wonder Woman will also have her famous invisible jet in the film.

The film shot in Washington and wrapped early in 2019.

Let us know what you are hoping for from the sequel in the comments below.