Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter, 68, posts message after Lyle Waggoner dies

Lyle Waggoner died on Tuesday at the age of 84.

And soon after his Wonder woman co-star Lynda Carter shared a heartbreaking message to Instagram along with a photo of them on the hit show that aired from 1975 until 1979.

‘Lyle Waggoner was a memorable colleague and co-star, but he was also a friend,’ began the brunette beauty. ‘His kindness meant the world to me when I was very young and just starting my career.’

The singer added: ‘Lyle and I last spoke in 2018 and I’m so glad we had the chance to catch up.

‘We talked about how lucky we both were to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends. I will miss you, Lyle.’

The handsome star was surrounded by his family as he ‘died peacefully at his home Tuesday morning after a battling an illness,’ according to TMZ.

The Kansas native had a long run on The Carol Burnett Show from 1967 until 1974 then was a fixture on Wonder Woman.

Soon after a tribute from Burnett was shared with the site: ‘He was funny, kind and multi-talented. But even more than that, a loving friend. I will miss him.’

Lyle found it easy to get work in Hollywood thanks to his movie star good looks and impressive 6ft4in frame.

His first job was in 1966 as Aikens on the TV series Gunsmoke. And then he was up for the part of Batman on the TV series but lost it to Adam West.

He had roles on the hit TV series Lost In Space and Marcus Welby MD before landing a part as a team player on The Carol Burnett Show where he thrived for seven years.

Some of his most famous characters were in The Old Folks skit and he also did many fake commercials and was an announcer for the show.

Then in 1975 was cast as Major Steve Trevor opposite Carter’s Wonder Woman.

The series was an instant hit, even when it switched the setting from WWII to the 1970s.

It was back to guest starring roles after that as he appeared on Charlie’s Angels, Mork & Mindy and The Love Boat.

In 1982 he had a recurring role on Romance Theatre.

Three episodes of Fantasy Island followed as did Happy Days, Hardcastle And McCormick and Simon & Simon.

In the 1990s he worked on several movies including Gypsy Angels (1990) and Dead Women In Lingerie (1991).

His last gig was on the TV series war At Home in 2005.

Lyle had been married to Sharon Kennedy since 1960. He had two children: Beau and Jason.

The actor was also a businessman as he started Star Waggons which provides customized trailers for movies, TV shows and commercials.

The company has around 800 trailers and revenues are about $17M annually.