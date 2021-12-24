‘Wonderful Christmastime’ was quickly written by Paul McCartney on a hot July day.

Even a Christmas song, Paul McCartney knows how to write a simple, catchy tune.

His holiday hit “Wonderful Christmastime” isn’t much more than a collection of easy-to-understand lyrics and a 1980s synth beat to hold it all together.

It’s no surprise that Paul only took a few minutes to write.

Paul wrote “Wonderful Christmastime” late in his solo career, which is surprising.

Well, it’s a little later than many fans had anticipated.

Paul wrote the song during the recording sessions for McCartney II in 1980.

Paul’s first single since 1971, however, was this song.

In November 1979, he released it just in time for the holidays.

According to the Sunday Post, Paul wrote and recorded the song in about 10 minutes on a “boiling hot July day.”

“The mood is right,” the lyrics say.

Mood is high.

We’ll be staying here tonight.

That’s all I have to say about it.

I’m just having a wonderful Christmas season.

Having a wonderful Christmas season.

It’s time to celebrate.

There’s a feeling in the air.

This is something that will happen.

This is the season.”

As a result, it’s easy to see how a songwriter of Paul’s caliber could write such simple lyrics in minutes.

Paul took Christmas in July that year very seriously.

Is it easier to write a holiday song in the sweltering summer heat?

It’s also worth mentioning that the song was released at a pivotal moment in Paul’s career.

He was working on his first solo album since the disbanding of his band Wings earlier that year.

Despite this, the band performed the song live at one of their last shows and even appeared in the music video for the song.

The Beatles’ Christmas Shows in 1963 Were Weird: ‘We Didn’t Like Pantomime,’ They Said.

Despite its straightforward and upbeat lyrics, “Wonderful Christmastime” has received some backlash from fans over the years.

It must be terrible if it was written in 10 minutes.

According to iHeartRadio, Paul’s efforts on the song were “akin to being the writer of an Adam Sandler film” in a 2014 article published by USA Today.

“It’s a love song between a middle-aged man and the new Casio keyboard he got in his stocking,” Esquire wrote at the time.

A song with such a massive black hole of musicality that it threatens to suffocate everything McCartney has done before it.”

For a simple song, these are harsh words.

However, it’s possible that the simplicity of “Wonderful Christmastime” is the reason…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.