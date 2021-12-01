‘Wonderful Mrs.

Mrs. ‘Wonderful,’ says the narrator.

The next chapter in Midge Maisel’s life is about to begin, almost two years after Season 3 ended.

The first teaser for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was released by Amazon on Tuesday.

Maisel Season 4 will be the first to be released in installments rather than all at once, as it will be the first season to do so.

As more streamers opt for the traditional model of release over Netflix’s full-season dump, the company has made the move.

Midge’s (Rachel Brosnahan) stand-up career had taken a major step back when she missed out on an opportunity to open for pop star Shy Baldwin (LeRoy McClain) when we last saw her.

Susie Myerson (Alex Borstein), her manager, tries to persuade her to move on at the start of the new decade in the trailer.

Moving on for Midge, unfortunately for Susie, also means refusing to open for other acts.

Susie believes she is unable to do so because this is not how the business operates.

Midge leaned in and said, “Then let’s change the business.”

Amy Sherman-Palladino co-created Maisel with her husband, Daniel Palladino, and she also serves as executive producer.

The series premiered in 2017, with all three seasons released on the same day.

Season 4 will, however, be released in a different order by Amazon.

Beginning in February, two episodes will be released every week.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the film will be released on March 18, 2022, and will end on March 11, 2023.

This should work out well because instead of a single day, people will be talking about the season for a month.

The coronavirus pandemic is responsible for the long wait for Season 4.

Last year, Sherman-Palladino and Palladino told the Hollywood Reporter that they had Season 4 planned out but were waiting for the go-ahead to shoot.

Thankfully, the green light was granted, and we can now see what happens to Midge in 1960.

“At the end of the season, we f—ed her up pretty good.”

In August, Sherman-Palladino said, “We’ve knocked her back a few times on the show.”

“However, that is the nature of show business.”

The life of a comic is one step forward, two steps back.

Let’s not forget that in 1960, we’re still talking about a female comic.

It’s difficult enough for a female comic to get a foothold today, but imagine how difficult it was in the 1960s when there were four of them.

It’s never going to be a problem to hit her in the back.

