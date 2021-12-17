‘Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful, wonderful,

According to the Nat Geo Wild executive producer Charles Pol and Ray Harp himself, Ray Harp has left Pol Veterinary Services.

The reality show’s fan favorite, Harp, had become a fan favorite.

Here’s more on why he left the clinic and where he’s going now.

Ray Harp joined the Pol Veterinary Services team in July 2019.

During a conversation with Dr., he explained why he chose to become a veterinarian.

On their YouTube show Recheck, Pol and his son Charles (who is also the show’s executive producer) are seen.

He and his wife, it turned out, were avid viewers of The Incredible Dr.

It influenced his decision, according to Pol.

“Well, we were actually watching Dr. When I was deciding whether or not to go to vet school, we were actually watching Dr.

“Pol,” Harp explained.

“‘I think you should just go ahead and apply,’ my wife said.

That appears to be a lot of fun,’ so I went to vet school and graduated.

She had been looking for me in the classified ads and discovered Dr.

“Pol was looking for new employees.”

Harp eventually graduated from Kansas State University with a doctorate in veterinary medicine and was hired by Dr.

He explained, “So we came up and visited and everything worked out and here we are.”

Charles invited fans of the show to ask him anything during a recent Facebook Live event, which they did.

In response to questions about Dr.

The showrunner addressed a wide range of topics, from Pol’s line of animal feed to questions about his family.

One of the show’s viewers inquired about Dr.

“Where’s Dr.?” Harp inquires of Charles.

“Wonderful question,” said Charles.

“My name is Dr.

Ray walked out of the clinic.

He’s moved on for a variety of reasons related to his family.

We were heartbroken to see him go, but we wish him nothing but the best.

People leave for a variety of reasons, and Dr.

Ray had to leave due to family obligations.”

In his own words, Dr.

Harp has remained tight-lipped about his departure from the veterinary clinic in Michigan.

He did, however, post a photo with the location “Manitou Springs, Colorado” and the caption “Now all desert canyons all the time” on his Instagram account in May. His bio on the social media account reads, “Dad and Veterinarian…

