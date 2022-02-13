Wonwoo, who is seventeen years old, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Wonwoo, seventeen, tests positive for COVID-19.

Wonwoo of the K-pop group Seventeen recently tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to Pledis Entertainment.

The label informed fans that Hoshi is the only other member of Seventeen who has recently interacted with Wonwoo.

As a result, Wonwoo and Hoshi will “for the time being” “not be participating” in the band’s “activities.”

Wonwoo tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently suffering from a “sore throat and mild fever,” according to the statement.

We’d like to share some details about SEVENTEEN member WONWOO’s diagnosis of COVID-19 and the changes he’s made to his activities.

WONWOO tested positive on the self-test kit on Friday, February 11 after experiencing a sore throat and a mild fever.

On the morning of Saturday, February 12, he took a PCR test and was diagnosed with COVID-19.

WONWOO is currently exhibiting no unusual symptoms, aside from a sore throat and a mild fever, and is self-treating at home.”

SCoups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are among the thirteen members of Seventeen.

Hoshi is the only other band member who has recently been seen with Wonwoo, according to Pledis Entertainment.

“HOSHI, who came into contact with WONWOO on Wednesday, September 9th, took a self-test kit as well as a rapid antigen test, both of which came back negative.

Pledis Entertainment said in a statement that he also took a PCR test ahead of time to ensure the safety of others and is waiting for the results.

The other members of Seventeen were tested for the coronavirus just to be safe, and they all came back negative.

“With the exception of HOSHI, all SEVENTEEN members had not come into contact with WONWOO and were staying at their parents’ house during the artists’ period of rest.”

Pledis Entertainment wrote, “All other SEVENTEEN members preemptively underwent self-testing, which all came back negative, and none of them are presenting any symptoms.”

