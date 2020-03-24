Woody Allen: Autobiography launched in the United States

Publisher defends publication

The book is an “open and comprehensive personal accountability” by Everyone, it said in a message from the publisher. “In this weird time when the truth is too often dismissed as fake news, we as publishers prefer to give a respected artist a voice than to kneel before those who want to silence him,” said lecturer Jeannette Seaver the magazine People. Against Everyone (“Manhattan”, “Midnight in Paris“) has been around for decades Allegations of abuse. His Adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow (34) accuses him of assaulting her in her childhood. The director has always rejected that.

Farrow ‘s book is based on his research on the Allegations of abuse numerous women against the former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. Farrow thus contributed to solving the scandal that affected the # MeToo movement against sexual abuse. In the course of the # MeToo movement was too Everyone again with the Allegations of abuse his 34 years old today Adoptive daughter Dylan been confronted.

The allegations were investigated in two separate proceedings in the 1990s. Everyone was ultimately not charged. Supported by her mother, the actress Mia Farrow, and her brother Ronan affirmed Dylan 2018 but her allegations against the filmmaker. Everyone rejected the allegations.