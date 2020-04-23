Work Out With The Bachelorette’s Matt James and More Stars for Coronavirus Relief Aid

Your favorite stars are breaking a sweat for a good cause.

In an effort to raise money for healthcare workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stars like Bachelorette alum Matt James and more are teaming up with NEOU Fitness for its 12-hour Fit-A-Thon on Instagram Live.

Kicking off on Thursday, April 23 at 7:30 a.m. ET, NEOU will be live-streaming a variety of instructor-led fitness classes throughout the day on its app, featuring a range of options that match everyone’s preference and skill sets including bootcamp-styled workouts, yoga, dance, barre and recovery.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Operation Food Fight, an organization that provides meal deliveries to New York City hospitals. Participants are encouraged to make a donation through the Fit-A-Thon’s GoFundMe page, which has already raised over $2,000 towards the cause.

The live event will also feature appearances from The Biggest Loser trainers Bob Harper, Erica Lugo and Steve Cook, as well as NFL alum Clay Harbor and Glee star Harry Shum Jr.

“The healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic go to battle every day and we wanted to host the Fit-A-Thon to show them our support and get the NEOU community involved,” NEOU Fitness CEO and co-founder Nathan Forsters said in a press release. “Most of us can’t even imagine what these health heroes go through during a 12-hour hospital shift, and this is our way of showing our appreciation.”

Speaking to E! News ahead of the event, James shared that participating in the Fit-A-Thon was a “no-brainer,” explaining that he was excited to raise awareness for the cause. “These hospitals that have been really fighting this battle and this virus,” he told E! News exclusively. “They’re working 12-hour shifts, they’re having to reuse their masks and there’s a shortage of supplies and materials.”

He added, “So, when [Operation Food Fight founder] Pat [Long] reached out to me, it was a no-brainer just because it’s a light ask to take 30 minutes to an hour to spend time working out—something that I try to do every day—and be a part of something that’s going to be a great cause, and hopefully raise a lot of money and bring a lot of eyeballs to the work that these nurses and first responders are doing across the country.”

As for how he’s trained for the big day, the Bachelor Nation star joked that his group workouts with his “Quarantine Crew,” which features fellow Bachelorette stars Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown, have been helping him get ready.

“You know, I think those workouts have prepared me for what Matt has in store on Thursday,” he said. “There’s not a lot to do, as you guys know with the quarantine and stuff, so I think what a lot of people have resorted to—outside of forced family game nights and spending time with family—is getting back into working out and just being active.”