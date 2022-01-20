Workers can pause self-checkout machines if they suspect theft, according to a former Walmart employee – ‘You will get caught.’

Employees at Walmart can pause self-checkout machines if they suspect theft – ‘You will get caught,’ says a former employee.

A TIKTOKER claiming to be a former Walmart employee has issued a warning to Walmart customers: Do not steal.

She revealed that self-checkout employees can pause the machine if they suspect you of stealing, and she predicted that you will be caught.

“First and foremost,” the TikToker, who goes by the handle @obeygoddess on the platform, said as she pointed to a picture of self-checkout kiosks.

“What you may not know is that Walmart employees who work in the self-checkout area carry devices known as TC devices around with them.

“We can see everything you’re buying, how much your total purchase is, and how much each item costs with these TC devices.”

She then showed a picture of what a worker’s TC device looks like when a customer is checking out, and it showed exactly what she had said, plus the number of items the customer is scanning.

Employees who suspect theft can pause the checkout process at any kiosk, making it appear as if the machine froze up with the devices, according to the former employee.

She shared a photo of a kiosk with an error message, but she also mentioned that your checkout screen can simply freeze and you won’t be able to do anything.

“You have no choice but to call for help at that point,” she explained.

“Then when we get there, we act as if the machine is broken.”

“Basically, if you already have things in your bags and you’re stealing, they’ll take everything out of the bags and say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll ring you up at another machine, there must be something wrong with this one,'” she continued.

“At that point, they’ll just take you to the main checkout, where you’ll be able to get your money.”

The point of the video, according to the former Walmart employee, is to teach people not to even try stealing from the self-checkout line.

“Everything you buy and scan is visible to them.”

“You’ll get caught, and they’ll put a hold on your transaction.”

The video elicited a wide range of reactions, with one person claiming to have witnessed the incident in a Walmart where they were shopping.

“I witnessed this happen to a woman in the store here… and EVERYTHING YOU SAID IS TRUE,” they wrote.

“At] our Walmart, we had mangers and supervisors watching nonstop; we couldn’t even pull our phone out unless we…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.